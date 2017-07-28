Speco Technologies Leads the Fight Against Cyber-Attacks & Works Toward UL 2900 Certification

Speco Technologies, a family owned and operated video surveillance, audio, and accessories manufacturer, announced that they are proactively working with Underwriters Laboratories (UL) to obtain a UL 2900 certification for all of their video surveillance products and software. In April 2016, UL launched its new Cybersecurity Assurance Program to assess software vulnerabilities and weaknesses, minimize exploitation, address known malware, review security controls and increase security awareness. Based on UL testing, Speco Technologies has improved the cyber posture of their cameras, recorder, and SecureGuard VMS and are working closely with their team to get our products UL 2900 certified.

Speco Technologies is aware that cyber-attackers are becoming increasingly sophisticated and is proactively working toward safeguarding the privacy and security of our customers. Speco Technologies President, Todd Keller, stated “By identifying vulnerabilities, we are able to alleviate those risks and work with our product development team to continue to innovate and manufacture more secure products to stay ahead of any possible cyber-attacks.”

Visit www.specotech.com for more information.