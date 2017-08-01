Access Control & IdentificationIndustry Innovations

RFID PROX Card Reader For Hands-Free Door & Gate Control

August 1, 2017
KEYWORDS long-range reader / vehicular gate access
ZKAccess introduced the LR-UHF-12, an outdoor IP66-rated long-range125 kHz proximity card reader designed specifically for ZKAccess cards and stickers. Capable of up to a 40-ft. read range, the LR-UHF-12 provides users convenient RFID authentication for many applications including door access, vehicular gate access and any application in which the user no longer needs to have their RFID credential held in close range to the RFID reader. It is equipped with a built-in Wiegand-Out port which can be connected to most any access control panel (including ZKAccess C3 and InBio door controllers).

ZKAccess | www.zkaccess.com

