Qognify & Bosch to Deliver a New Level of Interoperable Solutions

Qognify expanded the integration of Bosch network video security cameras and Qognify’s Situator and VisionHub. This solution creates centralized management for the entire platform with direct integration of Bosch cameras to Situator (Situation Management/PSIM) and VisionHub (video management system).

The integration enhances security management and operational benefits by leveraging situation management, video and visualization capabilities:

centralized control and management through Situator;

advanced video management capabilities via Qognify VisionHub, including Dewarping;

reduced storage and network bandwidth with VisionHub ;

network optimization;

zero-loss-of-data; and

video analytics at the edge.

Rudolf Spielberger, head of the integration partner program at Bosch Security Systems, said, “Our strategic cooperation with Qognify is substantially enhancing the levels of security and delivering clear and quantifiable business advantages to our customers.”

Visit www.qognify.com for more information.