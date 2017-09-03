Compact Indoor/Outdoor Day/Night Megapixel Camera
Arecont Vision introduced a new series of megapixel cameras, the MicroBullet family. The MicroBullet is an extremely compact and affordable bullet-style camera loaded with advanced features. The tiny MicroBullet with its integrated adjustable three-axis mount is a mere 6.8 in. long and 2.8 in. high. Available in 1080p or 3MP resolution, MicroBullet is ideal for low-profile indoor and outdoor surveillance use, featuring a die-cast aluminum, IK-10 impact resistant, and IP66 weather-rated housing. SNAPstream (Smart Noise Adaptation and Processing) technology reduces camera bandwidth consumption in all MicroBullet models without impacting image quality. MicroBullet is ideal for applications with normal to challenging lighting conditions, regardless of time of day. SEE AT ASIS BOOTH 3221
Arecont Vision | www.arecontvision.com
