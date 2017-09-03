Prevent Hot Weather from Ruining Equipment
The STI Metal Protective Cabinet with A/C keeps the inside of the cabinet cool while temperatures outside continue to climb. A/C allows devices to be mounted in temperatures exceeding normal parameters, while also protecting against vandalism, dirt, dust and grime. The AC unit allows sensitive devices to be installed in areas suffering from damaging high temperature conditions, dirty locations or experience high humidity. The large enclosure can also eliminate the expense of air conditioning an entire warehouse or constructing a climate controlled room for the panel. The STI-7560AC is self-contained and allows for optimal central location of the control panel. This will reduce expensive long wiring runs from an inefficiently placed control panel and eliminate the need to wire to an isolated storage room.
STI | www.sti-usa.com
