Groovin' Along at the SDM 100 Gala

The annual SDM 100 Gala has become a tradition at the ESX show. This year, for the 12th annual event, held June 15 at the Nashville Music Center ballroom in conjunction with ESX, the theme was the 1970s, and several attendees really got into the spirit of the theme — think pink suits, platform shoes and afros, and that was the men!

“Once again, the SDM 100 Gala was a smash hit! Karyn Hodgson, Chris Ward and the rest of the crew at SDM demonstrated their prowess at understanding what topics and information would be most useful to security professionals, while simultaneously hosting a ‘groovy’ ‘70s party complete with the zebra platform shoes,” said Jack DeMao, CEO of Electric Guard Dog, SDM’s 2016 Dealer of the Year.