System Offers a More Comprehensive Security Picture
exacqVision 8.6 offers features that improve the user experience and provide overall system protection. exacqVision’s search capabilities now let users leverage event information from intrusion and access control systems for a more comprehensive security picture. This release makes it easier for organizations to tag and retain important video. Users can search an access control badge number to obtain video of all entry points a specific employee has accessed without the need to set up metadata alarm events. Improved bookmarking and case management tools save significant time when generating critical video evidence by allowing quick creation of cases directly from Live view without the need for a full video search. This latest version also offers complex passwords and system lockout criteria to provide more stringent protection against cyberattacks. And, a newly available free trial license of Enterprise System Manager is offered for centralized health monitoring and software updating systems to maximize uptime for exacqVision recorders. SEE AT ASIS BOOTH 4119
exacqVision | www.exacq.com
