Guards Protect Exit Signs

September 3, 2017
The Chase security exit light guard has been designed to protect exit signs against vandalism or accidental damage. The guard can be securely fastened with four clips to ceilings or walls. The sturdy-wire and open-grid pattern allows maximum visibility without compromising protection. Chase wire enclosures are used in schools, universities, gymnasiums, hospitals, correctional facilities, residential complexes and other public locations.

Chase | www.chasesec.com

