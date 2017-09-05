Las Vegas McCarran Airport Upgrades to 360-Deg. Cameras

According to an article in the Las Vegas Sun, McCarran Airport will be enhancing its security operations with a new video surveillance system that will replace PTZ cameras with 360-deg. cameras.

According to the article, TSA proposed a $9 million grant to up[grade the system, and Clark County will add a couple million dollars for the camera upgrades.

The new cameras are to be installed at all baggage screening areas, checkpoints, Terminals 1 and 3 parking garages, exit lanes and other key areas of security. The new system will have fewer cameras because the 360-deg. cameras replacing the PTZs cover the same amount of areas with fewer cameras.

The new cameras will be designed to pinpoint suspicious behavior and determine whether additional response is required, the article reported.

Officials expect about 6-9 months of planning and then a year of construction for the project.