Red Hawk Backs NCS4 National Spectator Sport Security Lab

Red Hawk Fire & Security LLC. is providing resources and integrated systems expertise as a charter donor for the command and control center at the new National Sport Security Laboratory (NSSL) at the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4). The lab officially opened on September 1, bringing to life NCS4’s vision to be the world’s foremost academic research institution to address sport safety and security risks and threats.

Since its inception in 2006, the NCS4 has worked to address the evolving security challenges of the growing 60-billion dollar U.S. sports industry through quality training, research, technology assessments, certifications and professional development.

The lab at the national center (NSSL) is located at the Trent Lott Center on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Miss., and is designed to test, evaluate and showcase vendor neutral safety and security solutions as well as to assist the training, research and development needs of venue operators and security professionals at sports settings globally.

“Red Hawk is well-equipped to bring our practical, hands-on experience integrating systems at several prominent stadiums and arenas to enhance the efforts of NCS4 as they do the important work of responding to this significant community safety concern,” said Rick Tampier, Red Hawk senior director sales and product strategy.

The Director of the National Laboratory and Training Center, Daniel Ward describes the new facility as a living laboratory that gives students, academia, industry and government a place to research and learn.

“The center incorporates cutting-edge technology, which provides the university with capabilities to gather, process, analyze, display and disseminate planning and operations data for research and training,” Ward said.

The NSSL’s new center now connects to the numerous sport facilities on the University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus, allowing researchers and solutions providers to immerse themselves in a real-life sports safety and security environment.

“Connecting our athletic facilities as part of our laboratory provides amazing opportunities for our students,” said Dr. Lou Marciani, NCS4 Director.

“They will be able to work with professional, intercollegiate, interscholastic and marathon sports organizations and facilities to test theories, translate lessons learned and best practices into real-world solutions while also building the sports safety and security profession for the future,” Marciani said.

NCS4 recently earned accreditation for its Certified Sport Security Professional (CSSP) certification program from the American National Standards Institute Personal Certification Accreditation Program (ANSI). CSSP is the nation’s first professional security credential designed for those responsible for the planning and overall security operations of sports venues and events.