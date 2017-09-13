Axis Communications, Extreme, Lenel and Milestone Teamed up to Secure 2017 Little League Baseball World Series

Four leading security manufacturers teamed up to provide safety and security solutions for the players, coaches and fans at the 71st Annual Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS). For the first time, Milestone Systems joined Axis Communications, Extreme Networks and Lenel to provide video surveillance systems, access control and network connectivity for the 10-day tournament.

A fully integrated security system was in place as 16 Little League Baseball teams and hundreds of thousands of fans from around the globe came together Aug. 17-27 in South Williamsport. A priority of Little League Baseball officials is promoting a fun, exciting experience, while also providing the highest level of security.



“Our town of 6,500 people booms to almost half a million over the course of this annual event,” said Jim Ferguson, assistant director of risk management for the Little League Baseball World Series, before the event. “Making sure it is both fun for families, and safe for all who take part, is of utmost importance. We have every confidence in Axis Communications, Extreme Networks, Lenel and Milestone to help us achieve these goals. They are tested and proven systems, with each of these companies leaders in their field, chosen to protect the players and fans from around the world.”

With more than 120 permanent network cameras in place at Volunteer Stadium and Howard J. Lamade Stadium, Little League Baseball works to add new technologies each year to keep the installation as secure as possible. This year’s system advancements included Axis 20-megapixel cameras, thermal imagers, radar perimeter protection, and people-counting video analytics, as well as Milestone’s XProtect video management software (VMS) platform.

New technologies deployed this year include the AXIS Q1659 Network Camera, which combines professional-caliber photographic imaging technologies from Canon to deliver ultra-high image quality for fixed, wide-area surveillance and detail. The brand-new AXIS D2050-VE Network Radar Detector was deployed as an outdoor motion detector for accurate and reliable perimeter protection. And the new AXIS People Counter video analytics solution helped the Little League gain operational insights.

“Each year we look forward to advancing the security system by leveraging the newest technology innovations available within the industry,” said Robert Muehlbauer, senior manager, business development partner ecosystem, Axis. “The total solution provides an advanced, comprehensive system to help keep players and fans safe so they simply enjoy themselves and stay focused on the amazing young athletes. We are proud to continue our work with Little League Baseball.”

Extreme Networks is provided its Extreme Wireless and Extreme Switching technology to form the backbone of this state-of-the-art security solution. Wired and wireless solutions from Extreme Networks complemented the stadium’s OnGuard access control platform from Lenel and connected the Axis IP-based digital video surveillance cameras with the Milestone XProtect VMS.

“This is our third year in working with the Little League Baseball World Series, and we’re proud to be a part of this event and a member of this leading security team,” said Norman Rice, chief marketing, development and product operations officer, Extreme Networks. “This iconic event calls for age-old traditions but when it comes to security, age-old methods won’t suffice. Extreme’s technology is specifically engineered to provide the high-performance, high-bandwidth, ultra-reliable connectivity needed to help keep everyone safe and secure throughout the duration of the event.”

Lenel, a leading provider in advanced security systems, celebrated its 19th year supporting the Little League Baseball World Series. This long-term association has enabled event organizers to depend on the access control technology supplied by Lenel.

Upon arrival, each player, staff member, volunteer and vendor is enrolled in Lenel’s OnGuard system and received a photo identification badge for use during the series.

“As badge holders move around the facility they must present their credentials at key checkpoints,” said Jeff Stanek, general manager, Lenel. “The access control system taps into the video system, presenting a live video feed, together with the cardholder’s database photo, for easy identity verification by security guards. Our OnGuard WATCH tool offers an intuitive graphical interface that makes it even easier for security personnel to gather data and quickly respond to any needs.”

Added to the Little League Baseball World Series 2017 technology team was Milestone Systems, providing XProtect IP video management software. In addition to central management of all cameras and users, the XProtect Smart Wall gave operators total situational awareness of activities.

Also introduced in the video management solution for this year’s event was an advanced Milestone Husky Network Video Recorder (NVR), for additional network and video analytics support.

“As Milestone was the ‘rookie of the team’ this year, we’re honored to work with our open platform community partners Axis, Extreme Networks and Lenel to provide this state-of-the-art security solution for this great public event,” said Matt Fishback, business development manager - Americas, Milestone Systems.