Honeywell Names New Global Leaders for Security and Fire Businesses

Honeywell, a provider of products, software and technologies for connected buildings and homes, has named Richard (Rich) Lattanzi as the president of Honeywell’s global security business and Dino Koutrouki as the president of Honeywell’s global fire business. In their new leadership roles, Lattanzi and Koutrouki will drive greater customer focus. Both will continue to report to Michael Flink, president of Honeywell Security and Fire.

As the new president of security, Lattanzi will be responsible for all operations, business strategy and growth for the global security business. He previously served as the vice president and general manager for Honeywell Security and Fire Americas, and prior to that held the position of global vice president and general manager for buildings within Honeywell’s Environmental & Energy Solutions. Lattanzi joined Honeywell through the acquisition of Elster, where he was president of the global thermal solutions business.

As the new president of fire, Koutrouki will be responsible for all operations, business strategy and growth for the global fire business. He previously served as the vice president and general manager for Honeywell Security and Fire EMEA, and prior to that held the position of vice president and general manager for the Honeywell Scanning and Mobility APAC organization. Dino joined Honeywell as part of the EMS Technologies acquisition, and held a variety of leadership roles across the company.

“Serving our customers and growing our business are at the core of everything we do in our security and fire businesses,” Flink said. “Having two independent teams focused on their business will bring us closer to our customers, maximizing our core strengths and enabling increased efficiencies. I am confident that Rich and Dino will drive performance in their respective businesses to better serve our customers.”

Honeywell Security and Fire is part of the Home and Building Technologies strategic business group.

