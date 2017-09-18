Trico Security Acquires ABCO Fire Protection

ABCO Fire Protection, Cleveland, Ohio, has purchased all the assets of Trico Security Inc. in Broadview Heights, Ohio, a commercial security integrator in N.E. Ohio specializing in card access and IP video systems for national and international corporations. ABCO’s focus is on the larger, multi-site companies that want quality installation and outstanding service.

Peter Wood, president of Trico, will be working for ABCO to assure his customers are serviced properly and bring on new subscribers. Wood said, “This is a great match. ABCO has the funds that will help bring Trico to its next levels. The people I’ve met at ABCO have been great to work with. This is truly a win-win situation.”

Steve Rubin, Davis Mergers & Acquisitions Group, assisted Peter Wood in the sale of TRICO Security to ABCO.