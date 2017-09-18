Surveillance Video Shows Possible Suspect of London Subway Bombing

The New York Post released a video in which a man carrying a supermarket bag, similar to the one holding a partially detonated explosive device on a London subway train, early Friday morning.

Experts believe this man may be one of those responsible for the attack and are holding two suspects in custody in connection with the attack, 21-year-old Yahyah Farroukh and an 18-year-old man.

The man can be seen carrying the bag near a home at 6:50 a.m. The explosion occurred at 8:20 a.m., creating a fireball that injured 30 people, all of which have been released besides one who is still being treated, according to the article.

