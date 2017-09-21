CEDIA Announces 2017 Americas Home Technology Professional Award Winners
CEDIA announced the 2017 Americas winners for the Home Technology Professional Awards competition. Fifteen projects were honored at the CEDIA Celebration as the best work completed by home technology professionals this year.
“It was wonderful to celebrate the excellent work that CEDIA members have completed this year with our community at CEDIA 2017,” said Tabatha O’Connor, interim president and CEO of CEDIA. “There are so many inspiring projects that we cannot wait to share on the CEDIA blog and in our publications over the course of the year.”
The 2017 Home Technology Professional Americas Award Winners are:
Best Home Cinema
Level II: $50,000 - $150,000
- Audio Images, Orange County, Calif.
Level III: $150,000 - $500,000
- Paradise Theater & AudioVisions, San Diego, Calif. and Lake Forest, Calif.
Level IV: $500,000 & Over
- DC Home, Portsmouth, N.H.
Best Integrated Home
Level I: $150,000 & Under
- Atlantic Control Technologies, Annapolis, Md.
Level II: $150,000 - $300,000
- Home Concepts, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Level III: $300,000 - $450,000
- Smartlab, SRC de CV, Naucalpan, Mexico
Level IV: $450,000 & Over
- Land & Sea Entertainment, San Diego, Calif.
Best Media Room
Level II: $25,000 - $100,000
- Casaplex, Kensington, Md.
Level II: $100,000 & Over
- Casaplex, Kensington, Md.
Best Innovative Solution
- Admit One Home Systems, Edina, Minn.
Best Special Project
- DC Home, Portsmouth, N.H.
Best Lighting Control & Installation
- ZIO Group, Winter Park, Fla.
Best Showroom
- Starpower, Southlake, Texas
Best Documentation
- Land & Sea Entertainment, San Diego, Calif.
Best Dressed Rack
- Land & Sea Entertainment, San Diego, Calif.
The projects were evaluated by a global panel of judges with various areas of industry expertise. Winners were announced at CEDIA 2017 as part of the CEDIA Celebration hosted on the USS Midway. Global winners and EMEA regional winners will be announced at the CEDIA EMEA Awards hosted on September 29 at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter. Winners and finalists will be profiled on the CEDIA blog as well as in the CEDIA Awards Yearbook.
