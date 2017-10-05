ASIS Statement on Las Vegas Tragedy

ASIS International released the following statement on Oct. 2 in regard to the mass shooting in Las Vegas:

ASIS International condemns the horrific massacre of Las Vegas concertgoers on Sunday night. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the victims, families and friends of those killed and wounded in this tragedy. We also salute all the first responders who so bravely rushed forward to help prevent even more loss of life.

This senseless violence follows an all-too common pattern of lone wolf attacks targeting citizens where they live, work and play. Our members, 35,000 strong, stand united against this evil.

Today, we have made available soft target and active shooter resources, including standards, white papers, education recordings, and book chapters. We will continue to bring our resources to bear to help deter, prevent and minimize future attacks. In the days ahead, we will work with our Las Vegas chapter to help the area and its citizens recover and gather best practices to help make our communities more resilient.

For more information or help finding a subject matter expert, contact: Peggy O'Connor, Communications Director, ASIS International at +1.703.518.1415 or at pr@asisonline.org.