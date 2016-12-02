Digi Security Systems Offers Full Design, Installation & Support Services for Fire Alarm Solutions

Digi Security Systems, a provider of integrated electronic security systems, announces that it now offers full installation and support services for new and additions to existing fire alarm systems. Digi partners with customers to provide design, installation, service, inspection, central station monitoring and other support services for fire alarm systems that are tailored to each customer’s specific needs.

“Our experts work in close partnership with customers to determine what the customer’s needs are in terms of building occupancy and state codes, and to use that information to design the best possible solution,” said Scott Simpson, fire alarm manager at Digi Security Systems. Simpson, who has more than 18 years of industry experience and is NICET IV certified in the field of fire alarm systems, heads Digi’s fire alarm services team. “Our ‘Customers First’ approach, which is the cornerstone of our entire business, is also at the foundation of our fire alarm system services. The combination of Digi’s expertise and strong partnership with customers ensures that we deliver the highest-quality systems at the greatest possible value.”

Digi’s experts will also provide round-the-clock support for their fire alarm system customers, including inspections, troubleshooting, and central station monitoring, the company reported. Through Digi’s central station monitoring, experts remotely monitor each fire alarm system for issues, notify the customer in the event of a problem, and then are dispatched directly to provide necessary service.

