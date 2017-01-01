3xLOGIC Ranked 321 in Deloitte’s 2016 Technology Fast 500

3xLOGIC Inc., a provider of integrated intelligent security solutions, announced it ranked No. 321 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. 3xLOGIC grew 235 percent during the recent three-year period, the company reported.

3xLOGIC’s CEO Matthew Kushner credits an expanded cloud-based product offering, along with the tremendous popularity of the VIGIL Trends Business Intelligence platform in the retail market, for the company’s 235 percent revenue growth. Kushner said, “Our continued strong growth during this period is testament to our investments in R&D and our people. We’ve assembled an incredible team, increased our sales force, and innovated our way into new markets. It’s only upside from here, as we continue to leverage this well-built, successful foundation of people and products.”

Overall, 2016 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 121 percent to 66,661 percent during 2012 to 2015, with median growth of 290 percent.