3xLOGIC Makes Deloitte’s 2017 Technology Fast 500

3xLOGIC Inc., a provider of integrated security solutions, ranked 353rd on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America.

3xLOGIC grew 227 percent during this period and this is the third year in a row the company has received this distinction.

3xLOGIC’s CEO, Matthew Kushner, credits the company’s VIGIL Trends business intelligence solution and the unmatched value proposition it delivers to the retail market for the company’s continuing explosive revenue growth. Kushner said, “Over the six-year period that we’ve experienced our award-winning growth, we have been changing the rules of the game in retail. 3xLOGIC’s BI software solves age-old problems that have bedeviled the industry for years. Because our BI solution is a SaaS offering, it’s affordable, scalable, and easy-to-deploy. We are offering greater, measureable efficiencies and significant savings by cutting shrink in retail operations for deployments of just a few locations to thousands.”

“The Deloitte 2017 North America Technology Fast 500 winners underscore the impact of technological innovation and world class customer service in driving growth, in a fiercely competitive environment,” said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. “These companies are on the cutting edge and are transforming the way we do business. We extend our sincere congratulations to all the winners for achieving remarkable growth while delivering new services and experiences for their customers.”