Prox Reader/Keypad Adds Security To Outside Doors

The PRX-5 is a proximity card reader and keypad in one unit. Connect the PRX-5 to a compatible Viking door entry controller and issue your staff or tenants proximity entry cards, fobs, or personalized codes required for entry. The PRX-5 is a sleek, mullion-mount proximity card reader and keyless entry code transmitter that includes a fully potted circuit board for outdoor installations. The keypad is based on cutting-edge, non-mechanical, capacitive technology. There are no moving parts, which makes it resistant to early failure. Blue LED lights illuminate the keypad from behind, making the PRX-5 easy to use in every light condition. The PRX-5 uses 26-bit Wiegand format for data transfer, and is compatible with Viking’s K-1200-IP series, K-1700-IP series, AES-2000 series, and model ES-1 for door control and entry.

