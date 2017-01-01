Security Professionals Expect Video Surveillance to Most Impact Business

A Capital One survey found that more than half of security professionals see video surveillance as the technology trend that will have the biggest impact on their businesses in the coming year. According to John Robuck, managing director for Capital One, video surveillance, along with interconnected devices, are revolutionizing the industry and delivering more sophisticated data and analytics to security companies, allowing them to update their security processes and refine their business strategies. “The security industry continues to grow and innovate each year, and our survey reaffirms a positive outlook for the sector,” Robuck said.