Affiliated Monitors Red Hawk Accounts

Affiliated Monitoring will be managing central station monitoring for customers of Red Hawk Fire & Security U.S., a provider of fire, life safety and security services.

Red Hawk is ranked No. 18 on the SDM 100 and No. 5 on SDM’s Top Systems Integrators Report. The company’s existing CSAA Five Diamond Certified, UL-Listed central monitoring station in Houston will continue to operate, retaining all current employees and becoming an addition to Affiliated Monitoring’s network of interconnected customer monitoring centers in New Jersey and New York.

“Affiliated is well-equipped to accommodate the sophisticated requirements of Red Hawk’s clients and the need for innovative monitoring services that can support Red Hawk as it expands its customer base,” said Daniel Oppenheim, Affiliated Monitoring vice president. “With our singular focus on monitoring services, technology and training, we can deliver incredible value today and well into the future.”

