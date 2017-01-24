Enter the ‘The Golden Eagle Award’ Competition

Applicants from leading systems integration, architecture, design, engineering and consulting firms are invited to submit case studies from successful projects that demonstrate excellence in design and innovation in sport venue security integration and had safety and security front and center in planning and execution.

The National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4) at The University of Southern Mississippi and SDM Magazine have once again partnered to sponsor the 2017 “Golden Eagle Award,” which recognizes excellence in system integration, architecture, engineering and/or construction (A/E/C) specifically related to the safety and security of spectators, property and infrastructure of spectator event facilities.

The Golden Eagle Award will consider the critical design and functionality elements that enable and promote the safety and security of all stakeholders in an efficient and effective manner. A panel of judges will review all applications and choose the most compelling projects. Selected entries will have the opportunity to submit case studies during the annual National Sports Safety and Security Conference, scheduled to be held July 11-13, 2017. The winning submission will be selected as the 2017 Golden Eagle Award recipient at the Awards Luncheon, which will also take place during the conference.

To participate, interested applicants should complete an online application and submit by March 1, 2017. Only NCS4 conference registered exhibitors may apply. For more information or to apply for the Golden Eagle Award, visit https://www.ncs4.com/conference.