Longer Detection Capability Provides More Protection Options

Senstar announced a new version of FiberPatrol-ZR, its zone-reporting fiber optic fence-mounted intrusion detection system. The new version doubles the detection capabilities of the original system to 5 km (3.1 miles) per processor. FiberPatrol-ZR shares many features with Senstar’s FiberPatrol-PR system optimized for long perimeters, including dual-sensing channels enabling a cut immune configuration. The system has a reduced nuisance alarm rate because it can differentiate between disturbances caused by real intrusions and environmental disturbances such as wind and rain. FiberPatrol-ZR can detect and accurately locate intrusions to the zone even when there are multiple simultaneous intrusions or in the presence of spatially distributed environmental noise. FiberPatrol-ZR uses optical time-domain reflectometry to accurately determine the location of intrusions and then creates virtual zones in software. The result is a centralized sensor unit with only a continuous run of fiber optic cable on the fence, dramatically reducing installation cost and time.

Senstar | www.senstar.com