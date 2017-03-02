Doyle Security Systems Acquires Lock-Tight Alarm

Doyle Security Systems Inc., a regional provider of residential and commercial security, fire and medical monitoring systems, has announced the acquisition of the accounts of Lock-Tight Alarm Inc. Lock-Tight is a privately held company which was founded in Hilton, N.Y., in 2002. According to President and CEO John G. Doyle Jr., the customers are a mix of residential and commercial accounts.

Doyle said, “We have worked with the owners of Lock-Tight, Bill Zachary and Michael Colletti, for many years by providing monitoring services for them and their customers. They have built an excellent company and this is a terrific addition to our Rochester business.” This is the first acquisition in 2017 for Doyle Security Systems, which has been family owned and operated in Rochester, N.Y. since 1919.