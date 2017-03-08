Boise Airport Upgrades Security Infrastructure With Genetec Security Center

Boise Airport (BOI) has recently overhauled its security infrastructure with Genetec Security Center, a unified security platform that combines access control, video surveillance, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), and other third-party applications. With the help of CompuNet, an Idaho-based value-added reseller (VAR), Boise Airport has now installed Genetec Security Center to manage hundreds of cameras, access control points, and video analytics software from within a single unified interface.

Boise Airport is an important air transportation hub for Idaho and the Pacific Northwest. Served by six airlines that offer daily service to 20 nonstop destinations, the airport welcomes some three million passengers and handles a significant amount of cargo traffic.

After several years of using a multi-vendor security infrastructure for access control and video surveillance, Boise Airport deputy director, operations and security, Sarah Demory and her team started to look into replacing the video surveillance portion of their security system. Following an in-depth cost analysis, it soon became evident that installing an open platform unified solution for both video surveillance and access control would be more cost effective than just replacing the VMS.

“As we analyzed our needs and evaluated various technologies, it quickly became clear that a unified/condensed security system was the direction we wanted to go,” Demory said. “We learned that Genetec Security Center is installed in dozens of airports around the world to great acclaim, and we were impressed with the modern and intuitive interface of Security Center and its reputation for quality and stability, which was really important to us. The entire installation process for us was smooth and uneventful,” she added.

Security Center, which has now successfully been up and running for a nearly a year, has enabled Boise Airport to merge the efforts of its access control and video security teams, allowing them to work together.