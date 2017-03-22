Criterion Security Merges With Paladin Security Group, Forming Palamerican Security

Criterion Security has merged with Paladin Security, a privately-owned North American security company, forming security super-company, PalAmerican Security. The marriage between organizations will immediately increase service offerings and the company’s reach, operating in 16 states from coast to coast, the company reported.



Criterion has expanded rapidly in size, scope of services and geography since its formation in 2010. Paladin Security has more than 40 years of experience as a security provider in the Canadian security market.



Ashley Cooper, CEO of Paladin Security and PalAmerican Security, said, “We could not be more thrilled about the creation of PalAmerican Security. In combining the integrity and synergy of two leading brands, we are ensuring the best opportunities for both our clients and our people. What makes us different is that we are not a private equity backed company that is in this for the short term. We are employee owned and operated with all of our owners working full time in the business to ensure we make long term decisions for the betterment of our clients and our people. I am excited for what we will be able to achieve together and with the growth of PalAmerican, we will continue to hold ourselves to the highest standard to motivate our people and continue down the path of constant and never ending improvement.”



Paladin Security’s leadership team will introduce human resource practices and training programs to PalAmerican Security. PalAmerican will offer specialized service offerings, training programs and client-focused value adds for healthcare, government and corporate security organizations. The partnership of companies will also result in new employee advancement opportunities, growing its people through a promotion from within philosophy and a commitment to innovation and continuous learning.



Robert Buchanan, president, PalAmerican Security said, “As owners of Criterion Security, we are honored that Paladin Security, the premier security company in Canada, has selected us as their American partners. The merger of these two security companies has resulted in the best security platform in the U.S., PalAmerican Security. Through combined best practices, PalAmerican will enhance opportunities for employees and resources for our valued clients nation-wide.”



Healthcare security will be a main industry of focus for PalAmerican Security. Jeff Young, vice president of healthcare for PalAmerican Security and the immediate past president of the International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety (IAHSS) said, “Criterion has done some excellent work in the U.S. healthcare sector already, and we feel strongly that we can provide the best healthcare security programs in the industry to our clients by integrating our Paladin Security healthcare model with the Criterion offerings, to truly deliver a patient-centric security program to our clients.”



Don MacAlister, PalAmerican Security’s COO added, “Paladin Security is already well recognized and respected in the U.S., largely through the work of Jeff and others with IAHSS. PalAmerican will offer specialized services and security programs that are unique within the US security market. Our clients will literally have the industry’s foremost security experts in North America at their disposal and we are confident that it will change the face of the security industry.”

