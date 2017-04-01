Connect ONE Offers Third-party Services to Third-Party Devices

Connected Technologies LLC offers the Connect ONE Cloud-Hosted Service, including the capability to add voice-initiated system control through home and mobile platform systems such as Siri and Google Assistant.

“With our new voice recognition control, monitoring of third-party devices that have email capabilities, integration with IFTTT (If This Then That) including geo-location, dealers have the ability to offer cutting-edge integration solutions and bundling a wide range of services that will provide new recurring monthly revenue (RMR) streams,” said Michael Simon, managing partner at Connected Technologies.

With voice commands and providing a personal identification number end-user customers can activate devices to lock or unlock access doors, arm and disarm security systems along with other Connect ONE features as well as connecting to just about any device with email capabilities.

Geo-location notices and device activations are easily integrated into Connect ONE to provide this functionality. Customers can connect to equipment that before was not available in security integration offerings.

Visit www.simplifywithconnectone.us for more information.