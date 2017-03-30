MONI Smart Security to Offer $25,000 Signing Bonus at ISC West

MONI Smart Security, a subsidiary of Ascent Capital Group Inc. announced it will offer a customized signing package to dealers at ISC West, valued at more than $25,000.

Through the package, dealers are incentivized to utilize MONI’s extensive sales enablement portfolio upon meeting pre-determined sales goals that define the package. Prizes include:

a customized interactive technology kiosk for home shows and direct sales events;

website building and hosting;

branded apparel through MONI’s exclusive ProShop;

sales kits and event sponsorships; and

quality leads from AARP, AAA Mid-Atlantic and other MONI preferred partners.

In addition, dealers will receive an account with MONI’s preferred partner, Sales Rabbit. Sales Rabbit is a sales enablement tool built specifically to help door-to-door sales companies be more efficient and create smooth and seamless processes, including:

generating demographic information to target specific areas;

assigning sales areas to reps and track progress; and

tracking and documenting interactions with prospects to increase efficiency and learn from experience.

The company’s exclusive eContract platform integrates seamlessly with Sales Rabbit and most of MONI’s CRM partners, allowing dealers to get funded in half the time, increase efficiency and reduce costs, providing reps with a powerful mobile sales tool that looks and acts more professional, MONI reported in a press release.

Adding to its cutting-edge training opportunities, MONI has partnered with Grant Cardone, renowned author, motivational speaker and sales trainer to deliver a customized training program for MONI authorized dealers. As part of the signing bonus, sales teams can receive MONI access to exclusive business content.

MONI’s other customized training programs offered in the deal are designed to help dealers define and meet their individual business goals. Through Elevate, the team immerses into dealer businesses, working hand-in-hand to refine their strategy and take them to the next level. At MONI|X and MONI|U, dealers work with sales, marketing and operations experts to define new opportunities and take advantage of MONI’s personal support. The newest program, the MONI Sales Blitz, allows salespeople to work side-by-side in the field with top sellers to learn new techniques, reach daily goals to win exciting prizes, and increase efficiency with a two-week immersion course.

To see the full offer and learn more about the MONI Authorized Dealer Program, visit monidealerprogram.com/signingbonus or stop by booth #22031.