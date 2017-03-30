Reed Exhibitions Appoints Will Wise as Group Vice President, Security Portfolio

Reed Exhibitions, the global tradeshow company, announced today the appointment of Will Wise as group vice president of its security portfolio. Wise will oversee the flagship ISC West event in Las Vegas, ISC East in New York, Card Not Present Expo in Orlando, and Cardnotpresent.com. Wise brings more than two decades of security industry experience to Reed, and his expertise will further drive the security events to deliver physical, IT and IoT security solutions for customers.

Wise joins Reed after 10 years at UBM, where he ran sales and business development for the technology group, responsible for revenue across events and an integrated media portfolio of Enterprise IT, cloud computing, electronics and IoT markets. Most recently with Penton, Wise was the managing director for the IoT Institute, IoTi.com and the IoT Emerge event.

Ed Several, senior vice president, Reed Exhibitions, said, “We are very excited to have Will join the Reed Exhibitions Senior Leadership team. He is an excellent fit with our culture and strategy of innovation, and brings tremendous thought leadership, marketing and sales experience to help lead and grow our security portfolio as it evolves in an ever-changing industry.”

Wise will report to Nancy Walsh, president of Reed Exhibitions USA, as Ed Several has been elevated to a global role within Reed. Sherida Sessa, industry vice president for the security portfolio, has been leading the event team for five years and will continue to provide consistent leadership and experience in support of Wise.

“I am excited to be joining a global leader like Reed,” Wise said. “I look forward to continuing the success of these exciting events and to working to grow these brands to deliver even more value and to address the growing demands of the industry.”

Don Erickson, CEO of the Security Industry Association, added “The addition of an IT industry veteran like Will brings the experience and perspective we need to keep us ahead of the global security market.”