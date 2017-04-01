Compact Illumination Solutions Improve Jobsite Visibility

Klein Tools introduced two pocket-sized solutions that provide full-size visibility on the job. The Inspection Penlight with Laser pinpoints hard-to-reach places and the Flashlight with Worklight offers a built-in magnet for convenient, hands-free lighting. The Inspection Penlight with Laser (Cat. No. 56026) includes a LED penlight for up-close lighting in dim areas, laser pointer for pinpointing objects that are out of reach, glow ring tip that charges while the light is on and allows for easy retrieval in the dark, and a durable, IP54 dust- and water-resistant tool, with a 10-ft. drop rating. The Flashlight with Worklight (Cat. No. 56028) offers a bright, focused flashlight and broadcasting worklight in one tool. Some highlights include a strong magnet for secure, hands-free illumination, glow ring tip that allows for easy retrieval in the dark, and a durable, IP67 dustproof, waterproof tool, with a 10-ft. drop rating.

