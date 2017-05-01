G4S Secure Integration Achieves OHSAS 18001:2007 Certification
G4S Secure Integration’s corporate office in Omaha, Neb., achieved registration to the Occupational Health and Safety Assessment Series (OHSAS) 18001:2007 specification. OHSAS is an internationally recognized standard for safety management systems, focusing on the management of risk, legal compliance and continuous improvement.
G4S Secure Integration, part of G4S, is a systems integrator that brings innovative, flexible and cost-efficient thinking to the design, construction and maintenance of standalone or integrated communication networks and electronic security systems, the company described in a press release.
Frank Cirone, G4S Secure Integration president, said, “Receiving this certification not only validates our commitment to a positive safety culture to employees, but to customers and business partners as well.”
G4S Secure Integration partnered with Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance (LRAQ) USA for the auditing and registration to the OHSAS 18001 standard. LRQA is a provider of independent assessment services including certification, validation, verification and training across a broad spectrum of standards and schemes, with recognition from more than 50 accreditation bodies around the world.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.