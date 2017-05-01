Convergint Technologies Acquires Operational Security Systems

Convergint Technologies, a provider of service-based systems integration, acquired Operational Security Systems Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, and with an additional location in Orlando, Fla. Operational Security Systems is a full-service provider of the design, installation and maintenance of electronic security systems.

Founded in 1972, Operational Security Systems, ranked No. 55 on the SDM Top Systems Integrators Report, brings to Convergint, No. 2 on the Top Systems Integrators Report, long-term customer relationships in both the Atlanta and Orlando areas. More than 50 colleagues from both locations will be joining the Convergint team. With more than 45 years of diverse experience in electronic security, Operational Security Systems further strengthens Convergint’s strong technical expertise in complex enterprise systems integration, the company reported in a press release.

“We are excited to have Jim Coleman and his entire team join the Convergint Technologies family,” said Dan Moceri, executive chairman and co-founder of Convergint Technologies. “Convergint maintains its focus on seeking out culturally similar organizations, and Operational Security Systems is in alignment with our customer-focused strategy. They have been providing complex solutions to the market for many years, and their knowledge and expertise will enhance Convergint’s capabilities.”

Convergint Technologies has seen a steady track record of both organic growth and growth through acquisition since its founding in 2001. Each acquisition Convergint completes is viewed as a unique opportunity to add to its service-based culture, the company said, and Operational Security Systems shares Convergint’s dedication to customer service.

“Operational Security Systems and Convergint Technologies share two common core values: looking after the needs of our customers and looking after our fellow colleagues,” said Jim Coleman, president of Operational Security Systems. “Joining the Operational Security Systems team with Convergint Technologies brings deeper resources to our clients and new and exciting opportunities for our colleagues. This acquisition will prove beneficial to all involved.”

