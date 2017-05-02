NTT Security Launches Global Threat Intelligence Center

NTT Security, the specialized security company of NTT Group, announced the formation of the Global Threat Intelligence Center (GTIC) to replace what was known formerly as the Security Engineering and Research Team, which last year transitioned under the NTT Security brand.

The concept of the GTIC was formed with the understanding that to stay ahead of and address today’s widespread security threats, NTT Security must bring together all of its international threat intelligence assets under one roof to work together across regional lines. Utilizing a threat-driven approach, the newly formed GTIC will strengthen the collaboration and coordination of the company’s intelligence resources by leveraging the power of existing capabilities throughout the world to address the latest security challenges.

The GTIC will serve as the primary focal point within NTT Security for contextualizing, enhancing and enriching threat intelligence-related information throughout NTT Security and its clients. Working in conjunction with NTT-CERT, an internal security entity within NTT, on joint experiments and research activities, the GTIC is uniquely situated to empower frontline Managed Security Services (MSS) SOC analysts, research analysts, network security engineers, professional security service consultants and incident response handlers to gather, share, and apply threat-related information.

Jun Sawada, global CEO, NTT Security, commented, “With the explosive growth of endpoint devices, large-scale and fast-changing network infrastructures, along with the Internet of Things (IoT), operational technology (OT) and cloud services adoption, the cyber threat environment and level of criminal activity has changed. Cyber threats by their nature are global, and our threat intelligence capabilities will now reflect this, offering a global view of the threat landscape but with regional delivery.”

As NTT Security moves towards strengthening its global presence as a full-service threat intelligence provider, the newly formed GTIC provides a centralized and shared approach to threat intelligence for customers. With a unified approach to threat intelligence, the goal is to provide relevant, actionable, timely and transparent intelligence that is verifiable and customizable.

Steven Bullitt, vice president, threat intelligence and investigation for NTT Security, who previously worked for the U.S. Secret Service overseeing cyber and criminal investigations, said, “NTT Security is proactively addressing the global nature of the cybersecurity landscape by providing a global presence to intelligence that is regionally executed. The formation of the GTIC involves transformational change in the way we combat cybercrime, applying advanced regional countermeasures to protect our clients, while understanding that the threats are borderless and have no boundaries.”