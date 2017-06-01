Duffy Receives NCISS Award

Brad Duffy, president of the security officer division for Per Mar Security Services, is the recipient of the 2017 Wayne J. Wunder Memorial Award from the National Council of Investigation & Security Services (NCISS). This award is voted on by NCISS members and presented to a member annually to recognize exceptional contributions to NCISS. The primary purpose of the NCISS is to monitor and direct federal legislation that affects the security and investigation industry.

Duffy also was elected first vice president for NCISS for the 2017/2018 year. “NCISS is the leading voice in Washington D.C. for the security and investigations industry. It is humbling to be elected first vice president, and I look forward to continuing to help lead NCISS and serve our industry,” Duffy said.