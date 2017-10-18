Onetel’s Sascha Kylau Receives TMA President’s Award

Sascha Kylau, vice president of sales at OneTel Security, was awarded The Monitoring Association (TMA)’s President’s Award for service to the alarm industry on October 11 at the 2017 Annual Meeting in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“Part of TMA’s mission to provide education to our members that helps them meet today’s industry challenges,” said Pamela J. Petrow, then-president of TMA, who presented the award. “This year Sascha’s efforts as co-chair of the Technology Committee and member of the Education Committee have resulted in considerable advances toward that goal. He helped coordinate technology webinars open to all TMA members, spearheaded the Annual Meeting technology sessions that were a big attraction at our event, and assisted in the review of the Level 1 training course.”

Petrow continued, “Sascha is a valued member of the TMA community. As the representative of our associate member Onetel, his enthusiastic participation in the initiatives of TMA make him a real partner and well-deserving of the President’s Award.”

Sascha Kylau has nearly 20 years of experience in the security field, specializing in communication technologies and is a seasoned public speaker on such topics as central station receivers, VoIP, IP Technology and telecommunications. He is keenly involved in the security industry and participates as an active member of AICC (Alarm Industry Communications Committee), SIA (Security Industry Association) and TMA.

“I would like to start off by saying thank you,” said Kylau upon receiving the award. “I am honored to be presented with this award by Pam Petrow. Not only do I consider Pam a friend but I look to her as a mentor; she has helped me to become the person I am today. I have had the privilege of serving this association for the past 19 years. I will continue to bring my knowledge to the table and assist the association in its education as we move forward in a constantly-evolving industry.”

For more information, contact Elizabeth Lasko at 703-242-4670 x 16.

