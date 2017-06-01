Video Solutions

Success is Simple for Integrators Using Today's Advanced VMS

For integrators, success with today’s advanced VMS can be as simple as looking beyond security.

June 1, 2017
Derek Rice
KEYWORDS security integrators / security technology
Reprints
No Comments

The primary thing for security integrators to know about today’s video management systems (VMS) can be summed up in just a few words: these solutions are no longer commodities, but have evolved into fully functional business and security management hubs.

Understanding this is one thing, but putting it into practice is another, requiring a significant shift in thinking away from the security-only focus on the “video” in VMS; integrators today have to understand how solutions, including access control, visitor management, identity management, video and more, work together as parts of a larger system — and how to use VMS to leverage these integrations and provide their customers with a video-plus system that meets their needs.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories