Success is Simple for Integrators Using Today's Advanced VMS

The primary thing for security integrators to know about today’s video management systems (VMS) can be summed up in just a few words: these solutions are no longer commodities, but have evolved into fully functional business and security management hubs.

Understanding this is one thing, but putting it into practice is another, requiring a significant shift in thinking away from the security-only focus on the “video” in VMS; integrators today have to understand how solutions, including access control, visitor management, identity management, video and more, work together as parts of a larger system — and how to use VMS to leverage these integrations and provide their customers with a video-plus system that meets their needs.