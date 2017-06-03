1 Device Provides Temperature Sensing & Flood Detection
DMP released the 1115 Wireless Temperature and Flood Detector, a device that can be used in a variety of applications to help protect against harmful temperature fluctuations and flood conditions. The 1115 detector has an internal temperature sensor that can be set to detect cold, hot, or warm temperature ranges. When combined with a new T280R temperature sensor probe, the 1115 can monitor refrigerated or freezing temperatures. The 1115 detector also may be combined with a new 470PB water sensor probe to monitor flood conditions. The 1115 detector can be programmed with up to four zones and serve as a temperature sensor, flood detector, or both simultaneously.
DMP | www.dmp.com
