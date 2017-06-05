Graphical User Interface For Access Control
VisualDOORS is designed to provide users access to the most commonly used features of Doors.NET, Keri System’s flagship software solution, with a simplified, clean and highly intuitive graphical user Interface. The version of Doors.NET managed by the VisualDOORS interface retains all the important features and functionality to which users are accustomed, yet the graphical display provides faster and easier execution. If advanced features are required, the user can log out of VisualDOORS and log into the full interface, making changes as necessary.
Keri Systems | www.kerisys.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.