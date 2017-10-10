Advanced Mapping Interface & Enhanced Reporting Simplify the User Experience
Vicon Industries announced the release of VAX 2.9, the latest update to its IP access control solution. VAX Access Control provides centralized monitoring and management of access to doors, elevators and other protected spaces located throughout facilities of any size, including multi-site installations. A Web-based interface with responsive design provides users with complete and secure control from PCs, laptops, tablet and smartphones. New to version 2.9 is the ability to create custom map-based interfaces that display physical placement of VAX devices, through which users can immediately call up associated data and video. Also new to VAX 2.9 is a user time tracking report, which provides a summary of total hours that specific individuals spent within a defined area. This tool is useful for identifying anomalies in employee behavior and can help identify employees or work areas that should be subjected to more comprehensive monitoring.
Vicon | www.vicon-security.com
