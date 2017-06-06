PPVAR Announces Operator Training and Law Enforcement Recruitment Committees

The Partnership for Priority Verified Alarm Response (PPVAR) announced the following industry leaders will be volunteering for committees crucial to the growth of the organization and the future of priority response.

The Operator Training Committee create the framework for an education series which will introduce the next level of alarm response to the industry and disseminate critical knowledge that operators will need to perform next-gen alarm monitoring services, the organization described.

Sandra Maples - director of IoT product management at Verisk

Alice DeBiasio - vice president, general manager software solutions at Honeywell

Dave Hood - president, First Alarm

Mark McCall - general manager at Security Central of North Carolina

The Law Enforcement Recruitment Committee is coordinating the process of finding members of Law Enforcement to join the PPVAR Board.

Tony Mucci - director, product management & engineering, Tyco

Steve Walker - vice president customer service, Stanley Security

Anthony Canale - vice president, Verisk Crime Analytics

“The participation of these prominent names across the security industry is truly a testament of the direction and importance of verified alarms,” said Joey Russell, vice president of PPVAR. “The board is grateful for their volunteerism to these two committees which will surely have an impact on the promotion of verified alarm systems and grow relationships between law enforcement and the alarm industry.”

PPVAR will hold an open meeting to focus on the future of priority response and recruitment for the operator training program. This will be held at the Electronic Security Expo (ESX) in Nashville on Thursday June 15 at 4:15 p.m.

