Affiliated & Essence USA Launch PERS-Focused Dealer Program

Essence USA partnered with Affiliated to launch a robust and customizable dealer program centered on Essence’s suite of PERS products.

“PERS is a major focus at Affiliated,” said Daniel Oppenheim, vice president, Affiliated. “We are the recognized experts in providing unique senior monitoring services and have many dealers primarily focused on the aging-in-place market. We are excited to be able to provide this advanced system to our dealers who are interested in a turnkey PERS program.”

The fully customizable program gives dealers a range of options about how to best run their PERS offerings, including order fulfillment — direct to the consumer or distributed to the dealer, customer service, invoicing and collections, equipment retrieval and refurbishment, and branding options.

“We can customize a program for any dealer to make it easier to get into PERS,” Affiliated Managing Director Mike Zydor said. “For the dealers already in the market, we can provide access to preprogrammed, leading-edge products at discounted rates.”

Essence’s Care@Home suite of innovative and robust PERS products offer benefits for dealers and end users alike, the companies described, with radio communications range for devices, allowing users maximum flexibility in moving around their home and property. They also offer a wide variety of safety and security sensors, giving dealers an attractive and scalable offering for their customer base.

The program was scheduled to launch within the Affiliated dealer network at the end of May.

