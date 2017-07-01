Total Connect 2.0 Supports New Trim Pro Video Doorbells
Honeywell Total Connect Remote Services expands support to include the new SkyBell Trim Pro high-definition smart video doorbells. SkyBell Trim Pro is designed for installation in narrow spaces where round doorbells may be too wide. It is an ideal replacement for traditional doorbells installed on narrow door trim. Through the Honeywell Total Connect iOS app homeowners can see, hear and speak to visitors at the door directly using their smartphone or tablet. The app can also send iOS push notifications and email notifications. SkyBell HD and Trim Pro smart video doorbells offer full color night vision, two-way audio, motion sensor detection with capabilities to alert when visitors are present, and live video with its “always on” feature.
Honeywell | www.honeywell.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.