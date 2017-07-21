ASSA ABLOY Offers Continuing Educational Opportunities for Locksmiths and Door Security Specialists

ASSA ABLOY Door Security Solutions offers multiple opportunities for continued career education — both online and in person — for locksmiths, installers and others who are involved in the critical work of properly securing facilities through doors and hardware.

This comprehensive offering of courses enables security professionals to sharpen their skills, increase their knowledge and enhance the value of the services they offer to customers, the company described. The training courses are designed to fit the busy schedule of working security professionals and are offered through ASSA ABLOY Americas University (AAAU) and the new Mobile Installation Training Showroom.

ASSA ABLOY presented a selection of its coursework on-site at the ALOA 17 Convention & Security Expo in the lead up to the opening of the trade show.

“We presented on a number of themes, concepts and practical applications in the classes offered before the ALOA Expo,” said Sean McGrath, vice president of marketing & business development, ASSA ABLOY Door Security Solutions. “However, these are just a small part of our educational and training curricula. What we offer through ASSA ABLOY Americas University is the ability to expand a professional’s knowledge base across all aspects of door security solutions.”

Over the past decade, AAAU has educated students in best practices for protecting the people and places most critical to their customers. The university offers instructor-led and online courses that introduce or extend knowledge about the components of doors and hardware, and as openings as complete solutions. These courses have traditionally been offered online and at the four ASSA ABLOY training centers across the U.S.

In addition to these offerings, ASSA ABLOY recently launched its Mobile Installation Training Showroom — the first vehicle in its Innovation Fleet to offer hands-on, immersive installation training — in an effort to further expand its reach to interested students across the U.S.

“We’ve found that people leave after a day in the Mobile Installation Training Showroom, or after coursework at AAAU, and their confidence has improved along with their skills,” said Mark Brewer, director of education at AAAU. “We see this reaction across the board, from people new to the industry to experienced veterans. We make it our effort to present both the basics to security and the new, cutting-edge technologies that make people and places safe and secure.”

