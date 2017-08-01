IHS: Adoption of Wireless Intrusion Sensors Still Weak in Commercial Sector

According to a report by the market research company IHS Markit, while 41 percent of the 68 million wireless intruder alarm sensors sold across the globe in 2016 were wireless, only 4 percent of those wireless sensors were used in the large commercial sector.

The report states, however, that although commercial use is limited, these products are rising in popularity due to lower installation costs and simpler, quicker installation; practical uses in unique installations; dramatically falling wireless sensor prices; and rising numbers of wireless sensors available with UL certification.

Some factors tempering the rise of wireless sensors among commercial projects include encryption and cyber concerns, higher costs than wired versions and higher maintenance costs including spare batteries and recharging.

While wireless sensors face challenges in the large commercial market, IHS said manufacturers and installers that promote and install wireless sensors can enjoy a long-term benefits, including increased ease of adding sensors to a system.