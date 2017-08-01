Inovonics Adds UL Listings to Add-On Receiver

Inovonics announced new UL listings for the EN4204R four zone add-on receiver with relay outputs: UL365, UL636, UL985, UL1023, ULC/ORD-C1023-74, UL1610 and UL1076.

“The new UL listings complement those of the rest of our add-on receivers, the EN4216MR and EN4232MR, providing a UL-listed solution for projects of any size,” said Michael Um, senior product manager, Inovonics.

The EN4204R four zone add-on receiver with relay outputs features the ability to add up to four EchoStream wireless transmitters. It includes five form C relays for connecting to any panel, as well as case tamper and jam detection, operation LEDs to allow the user to view the current status of all four transmitters, and a wireless programming routine built into the receiver.

“Having a UL-listed EN4204R four zone add-on receiver with relay outputs for commercial applications is a welcome addition to our catalog; we only select products that have undergone extensive testing by an independent Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory,” said Milton Navarro, intrusion and fire product manager at Johnson Controls Building Solutions North America.

