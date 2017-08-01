Johnson Controls Video Highlights Asia Pacific HQ Opening
Johnson Controls posted a video on its Facebook page of CEO Alex Molinaroli discussing the opening of its Asia Pacific headquarters in Shanghai, China. Molinaroli talks to CNBC about Johnson Controls’ decision to place a headquarters in Shanghai; China’s economic growth — currently and in the future — as well as how China’s technology is adapting and growing more quickly than most other places in the world. Molinaroli also talks about the desire to further expand into India.
Watch the video at: cnb.cx/2sGNBZ7.
