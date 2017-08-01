With cloud-based recording continuing to gain acceptance and traction within the security industry, it can be easy to forget about the growth that’s occurring with the NVR — and even the elder statesman of recording, the DVR. That’s right, while NVRs have become more and more of the logical alternative to the cloud, DVRs do still have their place in the market. For more on that debate, see “The DVR is Dead. Long Live the DVR?” online at www.SDMmag.com/3-Keys-to-Selling-NVRs-DVRs.

When working with NVRs and to a lesser extent DVRs, there are three key features integrators can highlight and use to gain customer buy-in and close more sales: non-security application, cybersecurity and overall flexibility. Ease of installation must be a fourth factor, as complex or complicated deployments can quickly eat away at integrators’ profits.