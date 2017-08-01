Solution Targets Desktop Or Webcam As A Video Feed
AMAG Technology announced the release of Symmetry CompleteView ViewPoint. It works in conjunction with AMAG’s Symmetry CompleteView video management system to stream a targeted computer’s desktop or attached webcam as a video feed. Up to eight desktops or webcams may be streamed from a single PC. Symmetry CompleteView treats the streams as it would any physical IP camera, allowing for live viewing, playback, PTZ control, and all other functionality associated with a camera connected to Symmetry CompleteView. Symmetry CompleteView ViewPoint can be used on any Windows computer where there is value in viewing display monitors, live or recorded, as a camera in the Symmetry Access Control System. It will auto-detect all monitor displays and web cameras connected to the Windows computer. The webcam and audio support provide further information into possible recordings and sound accompanied incidents. Symmetry CompleteView ViewPoint can be used as a training tool for new security operators.
AMAG | www.amag.com
