Emergency Alert Pendant Features Fall Detection, GPS & WI-FI
Freeus announced its new 3G emergency alert pendant with fall detection, GPS and Wi-Fi: Belle+. Belle+ offers users the ability to get help anywhere in the U.S. with wireless network coverage from AT&T, along with the added peace of mind of fall detection and location technologies. At home or away, if the unit detects a fall or if users press the button, Belle+ connects with specialists at a UL-Listed, CSAA-Certified Five Diamond central station. Specialists can speak with the user via powerful two-way voice built into the unit, locate the user and view user-provided information, and specialists can send emergency personnel or loved ones to assist the user. The rechargeable battery lasts up to five days per charge, and Belle+ comes with a charging cradle. Caregivers can also locate Belle+ around the clock with the mobile app, online or by sending a text message.
Freeus | www.freeus.com
